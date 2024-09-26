STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $236.30 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

