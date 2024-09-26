Blair William & Co. IL Sells 710 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

