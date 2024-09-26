Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

TSN opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

