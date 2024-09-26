Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,024,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMIN opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

