Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Textron were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.