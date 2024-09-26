Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after buying an additional 413,564 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,749,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.