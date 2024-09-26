Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

