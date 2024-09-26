Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Rightmove Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RTMVY opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.
Rightmove Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.