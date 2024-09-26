Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Rightmove Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTMVY opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

