PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$27.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$21.22 and a one year high of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9572503 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

