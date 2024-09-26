National Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$128.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$119.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$114.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8549488 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$122.64.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

