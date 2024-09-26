Curtiss-Wright Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $324.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

