BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.0% per year over the last three years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

