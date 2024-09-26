Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

FRU opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.92. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

