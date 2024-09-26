Total Energy Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 2.0516854 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 279,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 279,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 302,150 shares of company stock worth $2,837,683 in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

