Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

