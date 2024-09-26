ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of DRX opened at C$11.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. ADF Group has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.80. The stock has a market cap of C$198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.62.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

