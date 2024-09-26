ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
ADF Group Stock Performance
Shares of DRX opened at C$11.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. ADF Group has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.80. The stock has a market cap of C$198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.62.
About ADF Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.