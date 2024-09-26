StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

TSE:SVI opened at C$4.97 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

