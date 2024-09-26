The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3818 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of BDVSY opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.
About The Bidvest Group
