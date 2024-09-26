Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,570 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AZEK were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AZEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

