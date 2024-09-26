Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

