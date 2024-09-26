Blair William & Co. IL Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

