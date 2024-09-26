Blair William & Co. IL Has $622,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 111,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in SAP by 29.7% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 119,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

