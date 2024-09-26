National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

