Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $307,237,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,848,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.25%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

