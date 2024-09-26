Blair William & Co. IL Has $673,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IYH stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

