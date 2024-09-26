Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Masco were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Masco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

