Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,550,000 after purchasing an additional 228,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

