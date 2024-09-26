Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,257 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,602. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

