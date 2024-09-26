Blair William & Co. IL Has $652,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,823,000 after buying an additional 991,336 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.5% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,442,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 656,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

