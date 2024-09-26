Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 1,065,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after buying an additional 598,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

