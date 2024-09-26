Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 41,117 Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Proficient Auto Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,687,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Stories

