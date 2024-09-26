Blair William & Co. IL Has $696,000 Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

TRU stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,080 shares of company stock worth $2,141,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

