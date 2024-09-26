Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ePlus were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

