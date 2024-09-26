Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after acquiring an additional 852,281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 622,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 308,703 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

ELAN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

