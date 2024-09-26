Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,908,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.8 %

TLK stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.