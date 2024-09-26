Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

POR opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

