Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENFree Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 583.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,089 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

