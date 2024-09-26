ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.97 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

