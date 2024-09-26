Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $4,662,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

