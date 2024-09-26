Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up approximately 0.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ExlService worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

