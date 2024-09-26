Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Informatica accounts for 0.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Informatica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 267,748 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $52,045,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,255.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.