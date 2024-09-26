Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 801,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,631,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

