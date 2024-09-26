ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Richard Wilmer Sells 27,252 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $13,007,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
