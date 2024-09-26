ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Richard Wilmer Sells 27,252 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $13,007,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

