Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 3,000 Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Stock

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,887.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance
NYSE:WEL opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integrated Wellness Acquisition
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
