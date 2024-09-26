Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%.
SVM stock opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88.
In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
