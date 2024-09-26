Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

