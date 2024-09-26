CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 0.7% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,524.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $534,524.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,212,582 shares of company stock worth $284,622,492. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

