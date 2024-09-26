Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 913 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $49,977.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ambarella Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.63.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
