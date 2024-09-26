Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 258,374 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.46% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $53.45 on Thursday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

