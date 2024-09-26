iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Decreased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

